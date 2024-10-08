MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Takes $6.15 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

