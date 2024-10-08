Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Randstad Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Randstad has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

About Randstad

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.5292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

