Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 78,450 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.