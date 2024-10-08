MAGA Trading Up 104.1% Over Last Week (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, MAGA has traded 104.1% higher against the dollar. MAGA has a market cap of $73.86 million and $35.39 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00252291 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0001932 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $27,907,406.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

