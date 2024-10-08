Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Hits $26.54 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $26.54 or 0.00042432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $154.73 million and approximately $44.71 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,829,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,711,871.69484188. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.8346906 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $45,731,987.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

