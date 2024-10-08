Wrapped Matic Price Down 7% Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00252291 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,526,461 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,691,064.22056046. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37605851 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $14,758,622.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

