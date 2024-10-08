STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $136.24 million and $830,915.28 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

