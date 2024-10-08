Nano Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $115.61 million and $1.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.14 or 0.00524563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00104742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00234134 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00073096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

