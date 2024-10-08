Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $2.15

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $182.03 million and approximately $924,439.68 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00252291 BTC.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,483,445 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Goldfinch
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
