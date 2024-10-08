Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

FRT opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

