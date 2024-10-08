Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 30,494 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

YETI stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

