Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 251.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,779.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.