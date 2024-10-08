Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.65.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

