Head to Head Contrast: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) & Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 5 0 2.67 AvalonBay Communities 0 11 7 0 2.39

Dividends

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $225.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain pays out 433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iron Mountain and AvalonBay Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.82 billion 5.88 $184.23 million $0.66 176.94 AvalonBay Communities $2.84 billion 10.91 $928.83 million $6.72 32.44

AvalonBay Communities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iron Mountain. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 3.94% 595.44% 3.06% AvalonBay Communities 29.61% 7.16% 4.05%

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

