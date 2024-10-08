Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 356.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $42.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

