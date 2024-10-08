Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.30% from the stock’s current price.
BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 3.3 %
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
