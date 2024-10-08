Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

