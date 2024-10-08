Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCUS. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

