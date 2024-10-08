Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $201.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after buying an additional 281,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.