DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 43,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 172.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

