NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,398 Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JSI. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 348.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 297.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

