iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Stock Position Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,942,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,167,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

Shares of IBTK opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

