Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.03.

DPZ stock opened at $409.95 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

