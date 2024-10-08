Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 743,218 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 321,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 319,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWOB opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

