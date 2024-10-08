NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 15,718 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,165 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

