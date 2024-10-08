NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 3,076 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HQY opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

