Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

RANJY stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Randstad has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

