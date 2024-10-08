Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 525 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after acquiring an additional 529,078 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,222,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,413,000 after buying an additional 120,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

