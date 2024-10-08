Creative Planning Purchases 11,160 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

MGY opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,290,561.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

