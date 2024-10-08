Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 588,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,728,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.