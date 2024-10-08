Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $286.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.98. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $292.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

