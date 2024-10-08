Creative Planning Buys 503 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hologic by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 338,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 157,835 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after buying an additional 815,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

