Creative Planning Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $32,120,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

