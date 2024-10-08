Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $30.57.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
