NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 17,120 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 300.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,176 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,517,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,529,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.