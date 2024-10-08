Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

