Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,206,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $219.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

