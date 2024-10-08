Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

KOF opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.7811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

