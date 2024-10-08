Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Huntsman by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huntsman by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.