Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 7,128 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,946,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $802.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

