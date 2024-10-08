18,100 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

