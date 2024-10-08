Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

