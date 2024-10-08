27,219 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in CRH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,782,000 after buying an additional 91,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Price Performance
CRH stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is 29.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
