Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,000 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $370.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.73. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.39 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

