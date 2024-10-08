Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.35 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Sonic Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %

SAH stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

