Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.33 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in UGI by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in UGI by 99.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

