Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

