Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,391,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,889,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

