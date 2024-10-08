Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Increases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC owned 0.43% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.