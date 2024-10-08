Skyline Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

